Wan’dale Robinson injury: What status means for Week 1

Wan’dale Robinson may have to wait another week, at least, before he sees the field this season. The New York Giants’ second year wide receiver is listed as doubtful for this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. He’s still recovering from a knee injury and surgery to repair a torn ACL last December.

Robinson was listed as a limited participant in practice for all three sessions this week, and the Giants clearly expect him to be ready at some point early in the season given their decision to activate him from the PUP list recently.

The Giants are at home against the Dallas Cowboys this week on Sunday Night Football.

Wan’dale Robinson injury status: Betting and DFS implications for Week 1

Robinson posted 227 yards and a touchdown on 23 catches in six games last season as a rookie. He’s expected to be one of the Giants’ top receivers this year, once he’s healthy enough to play. But the Giants wide receiver picture is cloudy.

The team added Parris Campbell in the offseason, and they’ve still got Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Isaiah Hodgins in the mix. Nobody from that position group stands out as a go-to player. Robinson is a potential addition to fantasy football lineups later in the season, once we have the chance to see how he looks and where he fits within the Giants offense. He’s arguably their most talented option at the receiver position when he’s healthy.

Campbell has some appeal as a low end flex player in DFS lineups, though that’s a risky proposition given how much we don’t know about this group. Tight end Darren Waller is the best bet among Giants pass catchers and top tier option at his position. (Waller is questionable this week.)

The Cowboys are favored by 3.5 points in this one, and it’s hard to see that changing with or without Robinson in the lineup. The Giants lost to the Cowboys in both regular season contests last year.