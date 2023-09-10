George Kittle is ACTIVE for Week 1 vs. Steelers

The San Francisco 49ers will have a key playmaker on offense in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team announced inactives and tight end George Kittle is active for the game.

Kittle has been dealing with a groin injury and was listed as questionable on the final injury report. He had gotten in limited practices all week, which was an upgrade compared to the end of the preseason. That suggested he was trending in the right direction.

49ers second-year quarterback Brock Purdy will have his full contingent of weapons in the season-opener against the Steelers. Kittle will join Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk outside, and Christian McCaffrey coming out of the backfield.

Kittle faces a Steelers defense that ranked 15th in fantasy points allowed to the tight end position. He’s a must-start in all fantasy leagues. He has a little less value in DFS if you want to fade the crowd.