Jerry Jeudy is INACTIVE for Week 1 vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos will be without the services of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to start the 2023 NFL season. The Broncos have listed him as inactive despite his progress recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in the preseason. Denver will likely lean on Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. as the top targets against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeudy was limited in practice the entire week, but it always did seem like he was going to miss at least one week of the regular season recovering from his injury. The Broncos were a disaster offensively last season, but the arrival of Sean Payton as the head coach could elevate Russell Wilson and this group of receivers. Even with the struggles, Jeudy was a productive player a season ago and was expected to build on that with another solid campaign. He’ll hope to return in Week 2 against the Commanders.