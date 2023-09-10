Marquise Brown is ACTIVE for Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals come into the 2023 NFL season with plenty of uncertainty. Kyler Murray is on the PUP list and first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon will have to identify which players fit his long-term vision. One of those players could be speedy receiver Marquise Brown, who the Cardinals acquired in a trade last offseason. Brown entered the week with a questionable tag due to a hamstring injury, but has officially been listed as active for the game against the Washington Commanders.

Brown developed a strong connection with Murray to start last season. The Oklahoma teammates looked to be headed for a monster year before Brown suffered a hamstring injury. This problem lingered for much of the season, and Murray’s own injuries meant inconsistent quarterback play and targets for the receiver. With the Cardinals looking at putting either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune at quarterback, it’s hard to envision Brown having a major impact in the receiving game. He might carry flex appeal for managers in PPR formats, but that’s his ceiling until Murray returns to action.