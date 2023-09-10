Adam Thielen is ACTIVE for Week 1 vs. Falcons

The Carolina Panthers will open their 2023 season against the Atlanta Falcons this afternoon and they will have one of their key offseason acquisitions on the field. Wide receiver Adam Thielen is active and will suit up for their NFC South showdown.

DJ Chark out for the Panthers in openerhttps://t.co/MwV0qMrrkL — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 10, 2023

Thielen has been dealing with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable heading into the season opener. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Friday while missing Thursday’s practice altogether. Reports started circulating Sunday morning that he would be good to go and now he will officially make his Panthers debut today.

This is a relief for Carolina as its wide receiver room is already a bit banged up heading into the new year. DJ Chark will miss today’s game with a hamstring injury while Terrace Marshall Jr. has been dealing with a back injury. Having a veteran like Thielen out there should help ease the pressure off rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in his NFL debut.