Colts QB Anthony Richardson takes big hit, exits late in Week 1 vs. Jaguars

Post-post game update: Richardson told the media after the game that he bruised his left knee but will be fine. The Colts travel to face Houston in Week 2.

#Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson told reporters he bruised his left knee during today's loss to the #Jaguars, but will be fine. Backup Gardner Minshew closed out the game after Richardson departed in the final minute. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 10, 2023

Post-game Update: Head coach Shane Steichen said in his post-game press conference that the rookie Richardson was able to avoid anything serious with the big hit he took late in the game. Still, it is worth monitoring how they handle him in practice this week.

Richardson walks off. Not going into the blue tent.



Fans cheering his debut. https://t.co/LzMgq8QY1t — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) September 10, 2023

Update: Richardson hasn’t gone back in late for Indy, but also didn’t go into the blue medical tent.

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson scrambled looking for a touchdown but took a big shot from a Jacksonville Jaguars defender. He stayed down on the field and was looked at by trainers before slowly walking off the field under his own power. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew replaced him.

It was tough to tell what exactly Richardson was favoring when he was down. The assumption is his shoulder, but it was tough to tell. The game was already out of hand with time winding down, so there wasn’t a reason to force Richardson back into the game. We will see how the rookie looks in practice this week as he and the Colts look ahead to Week 2 and the Houston Texans.

Richardson finishes his debut 24-of-37 passing for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He added 10 carries for 40 yards and another touchdown on the ground, showing off his dual-threat ability early. His passing touchdown was a 39-yard strike to Michael Pittman Jr.