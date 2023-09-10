 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colts QB Anthony Richardson takes big hit, exits late in Week 1 vs. Jaguars

Indy rookie QB Anthony Richardson took a big shot and was looked at by trainers before slowly walking off the field.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) draws back to pass Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Post-post game update: Richardson told the media after the game that he bruised his left knee but will be fine. The Colts travel to face Houston in Week 2.

Post-game Update: Head coach Shane Steichen said in his post-game press conference that the rookie Richardson was able to avoid anything serious with the big hit he took late in the game. Still, it is worth monitoring how they handle him in practice this week.

Update: Richardson hasn’t gone back in late for Indy, but also didn’t go into the blue medical tent.

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson scrambled looking for a touchdown but took a big shot from a Jacksonville Jaguars defender. He stayed down on the field and was looked at by trainers before slowly walking off the field under his own power. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew replaced him.

It was tough to tell what exactly Richardson was favoring when he was down. The assumption is his shoulder, but it was tough to tell. The game was already out of hand with time winding down, so there wasn’t a reason to force Richardson back into the game. We will see how the rookie looks in practice this week as he and the Colts look ahead to Week 2 and the Houston Texans.

Richardson finishes his debut 24-of-37 passing for 223 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He added 10 carries for 40 yards and another touchdown on the ground, showing off his dual-threat ability early. His passing touchdown was a 39-yard strike to Michael Pittman Jr.

