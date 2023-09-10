Diontae Johnson leaves field with hamstring injury, out for game

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson went down on the field clutching his hamstring after making a catch in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Johnson is out for the remainder of the game.

Steelers ruled out WR Diontae Johnson due to a hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2023

Johnson caught a pass from Kenny Pickett in the third quarter and took off on a long run, gaining 26 yards on the play, and fell to the ground after the play. He had to be helped off the field. Before his exit, Johnson led the Steelers in receiving yards for the day with 48 over three receptions.

George Pickens and Allen Robinson can expect to see their targets increase in the second half in Johnson’s absence. Tight end Pat Freiermuth caught Pickett’s only touchdown pass of the day thus far.

The Steelers’ passing game has struggled against the 49ers in Week 1. Pickett has thrown an interception and gained just 89 yards in the air midway through the third quarter.