Browns WR Amari Cooper returns to Week 1 opener vs. Bengals

Update: Amari Cooper has returned to the game for the Browns.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has exited their Week 1 opener vs. the Cincinnati Bengals with an apparent leg injury. He came up limping after making a 20-yard reception while slipping on the wet turf and was seen walking with trainers into the medical tent. It is unclear if he’ll return to the action today.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper suffered an injury here and went to the medical tent. Not sure how serious yet.https://t.co/JIRkgPmDi7pic.twitter.com/sJqJcdXrpL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 10, 2023

A potential loss of Cooper would be a huge blow to the Browns’ offense as he is their top receiving target. The four-time Pro Bowler played all 17 games for the team last season, hauling in 78 receptions for 1,160 yards, and a career-high nine touchdowns. He managed to put up those numbers despite starting quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended for most of the year.

For fantasy managers, Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin will serve as the primary receiving targets in Cooper’s absence.