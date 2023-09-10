Saints WR Chris Olave returns to the field in Week 1 vs. Titans

Update: Olave is back on the field. He was just shaken up from the hit and, luckily, didn’t suffer any sort of injury in an injury-riddled Sunday.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave limped off the field in the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans. He is in the blue medical tent for further evaluation.

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson has been taken to the locker room.



Saints WR Chris Olave has been taken to the blue medical tent. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 10, 2023

Olave missing any sort of time would be a big hit to the New Orleans pass catchers. Halfway through the third quarter, he leads the team with four receptions for 71 yards. Quarterback Derek Carr is making his team debut and has targeted Olave five different times. Carr is 15-of-22 passing for 194 yards with an interception and is still looking for his first touchdown in a New Orleans uniform.