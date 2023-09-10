Commanders QB Sam Howell returns in Week 1 vs. Cardinals

Update: Howell is back on the field and good to go. He finished that very drive with a touchdown pass to RB Brian Robinson Jr. Howell only missed a handful of plays before getting back onto the field. The Commanders benefitted from a costly defensive pass interference call on the Cardinals.

Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell is being evaluated in the medical tent in Week 1 vs. the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He took a late hit out of bands, and it is assumed that he is being evaluated for a concussion.

Kyzir White with a blatant roughness on Sam Howell. Geez pic.twitter.com/7zqGLgHpfW — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) September 10, 2023

Howell was scrambling left and tried to gain extra yardage and paid for it with the hit by White. He was trying to look for an open pass-catcher downfield but couldn’t find one. While he is being evaluated, Jacoby Brissett will slot in under center as the interim quarterback. Washington could go more run-heavy to try and chew some clock and see if they can get Howell back on the field in this one.