Commanders QB Sam Howell returns in Week 1 vs. Cardinals

Sam Howell suffers a late hit and appears to get evaluated for concussion vs. Cardinals.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders calls a play before his game against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField on September 10, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Update: Howell is back on the field and good to go. He finished that very drive with a touchdown pass to RB Brian Robinson Jr. Howell only missed a handful of plays before getting back onto the field. The Commanders benefitted from a costly defensive pass interference call on the Cardinals.

Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell is being evaluated in the medical tent in Week 1 vs. the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He took a late hit out of bands, and it is assumed that he is being evaluated for a concussion.

Howell was scrambling left and tried to gain extra yardage and paid for it with the hit by White. He was trying to look for an open pass-catcher downfield but couldn’t find one. While he is being evaluated, Jacoby Brissett will slot in under center as the interim quarterback. Washington could go more run-heavy to try and chew some clock and see if they can get Howell back on the field in this one.

