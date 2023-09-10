Evan Hull ruled out with knee injury after two touches vs. Jaguars in Week 1

Indianapolis Colts RB Evan Hull has been ruled out for the rest of the game after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Colts RB Evan Hull, who had briefly taken over for Deon Jackson earlier in this quarter, has been ruled OUT with a knee injury. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 10, 2023

Hull had one carry for one yard in the game, and he also caught his lone target for a six yard gain before leaving with the apparent knee injury.

Remember, the Colts running back room was already thin coming into this game, as Jonathan Taylor is out and Zack Moss was downgraded to out just before the game. While Moss could return next week — and we don’t know the extent of Hull’s injury — Deon Jackson is slated to be one of the last men standing in the Indianapolis backfield along with Jake Funk.