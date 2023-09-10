George Kittle injury: What status means for Week 1

After three straight days of practicing with a limited designation, the San Francisco 49ers officially listed tight end George Kittle as questionable for this Sunday’s season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kittle is dealing with a groin injury, the same issue that kept off the field for part of training camp.

If you’re looking for something positive here to focus on, the fact that he did practice this week, even in a limited role, is a good sign. Still, you may have to wait until Sunday to get confirmation. The 49ers are in Pittsburgh for this one, and the game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

George Kittle injury status: Betting and DFS implications for Week 1

Losing Kittle would be a big blow for the Niners, who are 2.5-point favorites here. I’d still go with the Niners to win here—even without Kittle the team is loaded on both sides of the ball. Still, it would make it easier for the Steelers to focus even more attention on Christian McCaffrey, which could dampen the 41.5 projected point total.

No Kittle could be a big loss for DFS lineups, as he’s one of the top players at a thin position. There’s not really any other tight end on the Niners’ depth chart who’d be worth using in fantasy lineups if Kittle can’t play, so you may have to have a few backup options in mind from elsewhere just in case he can’t go.