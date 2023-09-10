Kendre Miller injury: What status means for Week 1

It looks like a hamstring injury could delay rookie Kendre Miller’s NFL regular season debut. The New Orleans Saints listed the running back as questionable on this week’s injury report with a hamstring issue. Despite the questionable tag, it’s important to note that Miller did not practice all week. His hamstring issue turned up at the very end of August.

Kendre Miller injury status: Betting and DFS implications for Week 1

The Saints are starting the season without Alvin Kamara, who’s serving a three-game suspension. With Kamara out, Miller is expected to see a decent sized workload behind veteran Jamaal Williams, who was added in free agency this year. But that may have to wait a week.

Without Miller, Williams will likely handle the bulk of the workload in the backfield, making him a solid RB2 play in DFS lineups. It could also make Taysom Hill a decent option at tight end in your lineup, as the Saints’ offensive Swiss Army Knife could see some looks on third downs in the backfield now.

The Saints are three-point favorites this week at home against the Tennessee Titans, with an over/under of 42 points. Miller’s absence shouldn’t affect those odds at all.