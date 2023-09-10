Mark Andrews injury: What status means for Week 1

Another high-profile offensive player on the injury report this week is Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. He was being bothered by an undisclosed injury prior to this week, and when the Ravens started practicing on Wednesday, Andrews’ issue was disclosed as a quad injury.

Still, he did manage to practice all week, in a limited role, which is at least a good sign that he’ll be able to suit up for a Sunday game against the visiting Houston Texans.

Mark Andrews injury status: Betting and DFS implications for Week 1

Even if Andrews ultimately can’t play in Sunday’s contest, the Ravens shouldn’t have a difficult time as 9.5-point favorites against the Texans.

Not only should they be able to run the ball at will, quarterback Lamar Jackson will have a healthy Odell Beckham along with Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers at wide receiver, the best receiver group Jackson’s ever had to work with in Baltimore. Backup tight end Isaiah Likely showed promise last year as a rookie too, catching 36 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns. Likely won’t see the same kind of target volume as Andrews with those other pass catching options on the field.

If you were counting on Andrews in your DFS lineups this week—and he is the favorite to be the No. 1 tight end this week with Travis Kelce out—you should be fine, but do check the news on Sunday morning.