Rhamondre Stevenson injury: What status means for Week 1

After getting in two full practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday this week, it came as quite a shock to see that Rhamondre Stevenson was not on the field with the New England Patriots for Friday’s session. He missed that day’s practice because of an illness, and the team added its starting running back to the Week 1 injury report with a questionable designation.

Reports from New England are pointing toward Stevenson being able to play this week. If he does, he should carry most of the load in the backfield, splitting some carries with newly acquired Ezekiel Elliott. Stevenson is still very much worth a spot in your DFS lineups as a second running back, despite a difficult matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. If Stevenson can’t play, Elliott’s fantasy appeal increases, maybe even as a low end RB2 and definitely as a flex player.

The Patriots are four-point underdogs in this one. Although they have a better chance with a healthy Stevenson, it’s hard to see them closing the gap with or without him. The over/under for this one is at 45. I’d still probably take the over, even though it’s going to be harder for the Patriots to put up their share of points if Stevenson can’t play.