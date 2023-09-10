Jerry Jeudy injury: What status means for Week 1

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy joins a Week 1 injury report with several high profile players. Jeudy is dealing with a hamstring issue, and the team listed him as questionable on this week’s official injury report. The good news is that he was able to practice all week, in a limited role. That points toward Jeudy suiting up for Sunday’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but we may have to wait until closer to game time to get official word.

Jerry Jeudy injury status: Betting and DFS implications for Week 1

If Jeudy can’t suit up, it would be a blow to what’s supposed to be a turnaround for the Broncos’ offense. However, they do still have Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims, who’d start Sunday if Jeudy can’t play.

Without Jeudy, Sutton is a solid WR1 option in fantasy football lineups, and Mims might be a sneaky play for one of the other spots in your DFS lineup too. The Raiders were not good against the pass last season, giving up 242.9 passing yards per game, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.

Denver is favored by 3.5 points in this one, at home, and it’s hard to see that changing even without Jeudy.

Still, the best bet is that Jeudy will suit up for this one, but keep an eye on the news Sunday morning just to make sure.