Marquise Brown injury: What status means for Week 1

As if things weren’t going to be difficult enough for the Arizona Cardinals this season, now, they may be without their top wide receiver for a Week 1 road contest against the Washington Commanders. Marquise Brown wound up with a questionable designation on the official injury report this week. The silver lining here is that he was able to practice this week in a limited role for all three sessions.

Though we may have to wait until closer to game time on Sunday—kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET—things are at least trending in the right direction for Brown to suit up.

Marquise Brown injury status: Betting and DFS implications for Week 1

Obviously, the Cardinals are better off with Brown, but his presence isn’t likely to affect the outcome of this one, with Arizona already a seven-point underdog. The Cardinals are starting quarterback Josh Dobbs, hastily acquired from the Cleveland Browns late last month.

Brown probably shouldn’t have been in your DFS, or any fantasy football, lineup this week, but if you did have him in there, it might be worth considering a replacement. Rondale Moore and rookie Michael Wilson could be in line for more targets if Brown can’t play, but again, with an unreliable quarterback, you might look elsewhere for lineup help. Tight end Zach Ertz, who’s also listed as questionable, is the safest bet to lead the Cardinals in passing targets for this one, if he can play.