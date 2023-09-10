Romeo Doubs injury: What status means for Week 1

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs missed Wednesday’s practice this week with a hamstring injury. He returned to the field for Thursday and Friday’s session, in a limited role, and the team officially designated him as questionable on the injury report for this Sunday’s contest on the road against the Chicago Bears.

It’s a good sign that Doubs was able to practice at the end of the week, but you’ll want to confirm his status before locking him into fantasy football lineups. It’s a good sign for the Packers too, because they’ll be without Christian Watson, widely expected to be the team’s No. 1 receiver.

Romeo Doubs injury status: Betting and DFS implications for Week 1

Without Watson in the lineup, the expectation is that Doubs could see a higher target volume, making him a solid WR3 choice in DFS lineups. Tight end Luke Musgrave could have some additional appeal without Watson on the field too, and if Doubs can’t play, Musgrave is a sneaky play at tight end. Rookie Jayden Reed could see more targets too without Doubs, giving him some appeal as a flex player.

The best fantasy plays on the Packers this week are the running backs, especially Aaron Jones, who should see a hefty workload.

The Packers are slight underdogs, 1.5 points, but if Doubs can’t play, it’s going to be even tougher for them. The under at 41.5 points would be more attractive too without Doubs in the lineup.