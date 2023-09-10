Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers exits Week 1 opener vs. Broncos after taking big hit

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter of the the team’s Week 1 opener vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The wideout took a big hit to the head following a reception and needed the help of trainers to walk to the sidelines.

Meyers did not return to the contest as the Raiders were able to string together a few first downs and kneel out the clock for the 17-16 victory. He will be evaluated and his status for next Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills will be determined later in the week.

The former New England Patriots wideout made a huge impact in his Raiders debut prior to the injury. He led the team in receiving for the afternoon, pulling in nine of 10 targets for 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Should he miss time, Davante Adams will simply resume his role as the team’s top pass-catching option.