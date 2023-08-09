Ravens WR Rashod Bateman passes physical, activated off PUP list

The Baltimore Ravens have activated wide receiver Rashod Bateman off the PUP list after he passed his physical, per Field Yates. Bateman has already joined the team at training camp and is practicing on Wednesday. He will slot in among Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor as the team’s top receiver options.

Here is Rashod Bateman’s first drill of camp pic.twitter.com/WaU68fCJZl — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 9, 2023

Bateman is heading into his third season after being drafted by Baltimore 27th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 12 games as a rookie as he began his career on IR with a groin injury that needed surgery. Bateman still had 46 receptions for 515 yards and a touchdown.

After the Ravens traded away Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals, Bateman was counted on to be the team’s starting WR1 in 2022. He suffered a foot injury in Week 3 that sidelined him for his next two games. Bateman tried returning but either re-aggravated the injury or suffered an entirely new foot injury that required surgery and caused him to miss the rest of the season. He finished with only 15 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.