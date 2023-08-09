Report: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle dealing with midsection injury

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is dealing with an injury to his right midsection, per Cameron Wolfe. He appeared to suffer the injury after making a catch during team drills but could walk to the locker room with trainers. If Waddle is sidelined, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s top receiving options would be Tyreek Hill, Cedric Wilson Jr. and Braxton Berrios.

Waddle is heading into his third season after being drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He broke out onto the scene as a rookie, bringing in 104 of his 140 targets for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. Waddle somehow still improved last year, despite the acquisition of Hill ahead of the regular season. He played in all 17 games and had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns.

Waddle is currently being drafted in the back end of the second round in 12-team leagues. The injury isn't considered serious at the time of this initial writing and shouldn’t affect his draft stock. If it turns into a spleen injury or something related to an appendix, this would be a greater cause of concern. For now, Waddle is considered day-to-day.