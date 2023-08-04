Report: Falcons CB Jeff Okudah carted off at training camp practice with lower leg injury

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah had to be carted off the field with an apparent lower-body injury at practice on Friday, per Adam Schefter. Okudah struggled with injuries during his time with the Detroit Lions and was acquired by the Falcons via trade earlier this offseason. As long as the injury isn’t serious, Okudah will be playing in his fourth career season.

Okudah was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in only nine games as a rookie and tallied 47 total tackles with one interception that he returned for 36 yards. Okudah suffered a hamstring injury during training camp during his rookie season and a core muscle injury in December that ended his rookie campaign early. The following year he tore his Achilles in Week 1 and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Okudah played in 15 games last year. He finished with 73 total tackles, one forced fumble, and a 20-yard pick-6. Okudah did suffer a concussion that caused him to miss some time. He was traded for a fifth round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and was expected to line up across A.J. Terrell as the Falcons’ CB2 on defense.