Cardinals TE Zach Ertz uncertain he plays Week 1 vs. Commanders

We discuss Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz saying he may not play in the season opener against the Commanders.

By Teddy Ricketson
Zach Ertz #86 of the Arizona Cardinals during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals Zach Ertz said he isn’t certain he will suit up for the team’s first game of the season against the Washington Commanders. He tore his MCL in Week 10 last season and has been working his way back to the field. While sidelined, Arizona is expected to turn to second-year tight end Trey McBride.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old Ertz is heading into his 11th career season and third with the Cardinals. Last season he played in 10 games and brought in 47 of his 69 targets for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

Arizona is expected to have a dismal year. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray will be sidelined at least the first four games, leaving the offense in the hands of Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune. Ertz has been fairly consistent in his career and has developed into a reliable fantasy football tight end when healthy. Coming back from the injury, couple with the mediocre talent under center has fantasy football managers steering clear. He currently has an ADP of the TE24 in half-PPR scoring.

