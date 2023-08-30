Cardinals TE Zach Ertz uncertain he plays Week 1 vs. Commanders

Arizona Cardinals Zach Ertz said he isn’t certain he will suit up for the team’s first game of the season against the Washington Commanders. He tore his MCL in Week 10 last season and has been working his way back to the field. While sidelined, Arizona is expected to turn to second-year tight end Trey McBride.

He said there’s still a bit to see - like recovery after multiple practices, for example - before he can come back. pic.twitter.com/bl9h6V0JNv — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) August 30, 2023

The soon-to-be 33-year-old Ertz is heading into his 11th career season and third with the Cardinals. Last season he played in 10 games and brought in 47 of his 69 targets for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

Arizona is expected to have a dismal year. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray will be sidelined at least the first four games, leaving the offense in the hands of Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune. Ertz has been fairly consistent in his career and has developed into a reliable fantasy football tight end when healthy. Coming back from the injury, couple with the mediocre talent under center has fantasy football managers steering clear. He currently has an ADP of the TE24 in half-PPR scoring.