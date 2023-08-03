49ers RB Elijah Mitchell not practicing due to adductor strain

San Francisco 49ers backup running back Elijah Mitchell is dealing with an adductor strain and will likely miss a week of practice, per head coach Kyle Shanahan. Mitchell is projected to serve as the primary backup to starter Christian McCaffrey. While he is sidelined, the team will likely give extra reps to Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason.

Mitchell was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He quickly broke out onto the scene playing in 11 games as a rookie and logging 963 yards and five touchdowns on 207 carries. Mitchell was elusive in the field and brought in 19 of his 20 targets for an additional 137 yards and another score.

Unfortunately for Mitchell, he has consistently been bitten by the injury bug. Despite only playing two seasons in the NFL, he has already logged several injuries that have seen him miss significant time. Last year he suffered a Grade 2 MCL Sprain in Week 1. Mitchell tried to recover from it quickly, and it ended up flaring up again by late November, and he was done for the season. If he can stay healthy, the 49ers have one of the more interesting backfields in the league with their mix of talent.