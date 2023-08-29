Report: Bills plan for LB Von Miller to begin season on reserve/PUP list

The Buffalo Bills are planning to add LB Von Miller to the reserve/PUP list to begin the season, per Ian Rapoport. With this move, he will be forced to miss the first four games of the season as he recovers from the torn ACL suffered at the end of last year. While he is sidelined, Buffalo will look to Leonard Floyd and Shaq Lawson to try and fill in.

Miller spent his first season with the Bills in 2022 and played in 12 games. He logged 12 total tackles, including 18 solos and three assisted. Miller had eight sacks and forced one fumble. Despite it being a down year for his tackle numbers and missing five games, Miller still tied his highest sack total in the last three years.

The hope is that Miller can return early in the season despite suffering last November’s injury. He would bring a spark to the Buffalo defense that will have its work cut out for it in a tougher AFC East with the moves that the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets made this offseason.