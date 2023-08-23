 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Panthers WR DJ Chark dealing with hamstring injury

We discuss the news that Panthers WR DJ Chark is dealing with a hamstring injury.

By Teddy Ricketson
DJ Chark Jr. #17 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball as Bobby Okereke #58 of the New York Giants defends during the first half of a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 18, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark is dealing with a minor hamstring injury. He now joins Terrace Marshall Jr. and Laviska Shenault, who are sidelined with their own injuries. Carolina has one more preseason game but could end up suiting for their Week 1 game without three of its top wide receivers.

Chark was a second round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career with the team, breaking out in 2019. Chark played in 15 games and had 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns but hasn’t been able to re-capture that success since.

He signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions for last season. Chark played in 11 games and brought in 30 of his 52 targets for 502 yards and three touchdowns. He gets a good chance at another fresh start, as he looks to help rookie QB Bryce Young adjust to the NFL.

