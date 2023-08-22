Report: Seahawks expected to activate S Jamal Adams off the PUP list ahead of third preseason game

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to activate safety Jamal Adams off the PUP list by the end of the week, per Ari Meirov. Adams hasn’t played since his season-ending quad injury in Week 1 of last season. The 27-year-old will head into his seventh career season and fourth in Seattle.

Adams was drafted sixth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He spent three seasons with the team before being traded along with a fourth-round pick to Seattle for a first round pick, third round pick and safety Bradley McDougald. Adams played like a star in 2020. He suited up for 12 games and had 83 tackles, including 9.5 sacks, with the Seahawks using him to blitz the quarterback. His role changed in 2021 as he dropped more into coverage and had 87 tackles with no sacks and two interceptions.

Adams only played in Seattle’s 2022 opener against the Denver Broncos. He picked up three tackles and a pass defended before suffering the quad injury. The Seahawks will not rush him back to the field and will utilize Julian Love and Coby Bryant in the meantime.