Report: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba having wrist surgery, questionable for Week 1

Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is undergoing wrist surgery on Tuesday, per Adam Schefter. Smith-Njigba suffered a wrist injury during Saturday night’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. He is questionable for Week 1, but the expectation is that we will get a clearer picture of his return timeline once the surgery is complete.

Smith-Njigba was the first wide receiver taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 20th overall pick has played in both of the team’s preseason games but will now miss the final matchup, giving him several weeks for recovery before the team’s regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 10.

In his preseason debut, Smith-Njigba brought in three of his four targets for 25 yards. Before picking up the wrist injury against Dallas, he caught all three of his targets for 58 yards. While he is sidelined, Seattle will rely on DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, with Dareke Young and Jake Bobo expected to see an expanded role. It wouldn’t be surprising for Metcalf and Lockett to sit for the final preseason game to avoid further injury tot he position group.