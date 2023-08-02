 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Alexander Mattison dealing with lower body injury at training camp practice

We discuss the news that Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison is dealing with some form of lower body injury.

By Teddy Ricketson
Alexander Mattison #2 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison suffered a lower-body injury during Tuesday’s training camp practice. The initial thought is that it is a mild injury as he returned to watch the remainder of practice on the sideline. He will have tests done to double-check and even added “I should be OK” as he went to get looked at initially. Mattison is expected to be the starting running back for Minnesota after the team released veteran Dalvin Cook.

Mattison is heading into his fifth career season, all with Minnesota. He played in all 17 games last year and finished with 283 yards and five touchdowns on just 74 carries. Mattison has receiving upside in the offense but never got to display it much behind Cook, adding only 91 more yards and one touchdown last season on 15 receptions. Mattison performed well when playing for an injured Cook but finally gets his chance to be the featured back.

With Mattison moving up the depth chart, we await to see who will assume his backup role. The Minnesota backfield currently consists of Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu and DeWayne McBride as the top four backs. Training camp results will help to solve this issue, but for now, the feeling is that the backup job is Chandler’s to lose.

More From DraftKings Network