Rams WR Cooper Kupp has MRI on injured hamstring, could miss a few weeks of practice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a hamstring injury in practice Tuesday, forcing the star to leave the field early with trainers. According to Adam Schefter, Kupp got a MRI on the hamstring and the team is taking a cautious approach. Sources told Schefter the wide receiver should be back in a few weeks for scrimmages, so he’s expected to make a full recovery in time for Week 1.

Kupp is one of the most dynamic receivers in the league when healthy, something everyone saw during the 2021 seasons. He set records for yards and receptions during the campaign, including the playoffs. He had 22 receiving touchdowns, which was only behind Randy Moss with the 2007 Patriots. He joined Jerry Rice, Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones as the only players to average 115 receiving yards per game during the entire season.

Last season, Kupp dealt with several injuries and also didn’t have Matthew Stafford under center consistently. That led to a down season by his standards, but he still averaged 8.3 catches and 90.2 yards per contest. Despite this injury, Kupp is a clear WR1 in fantasy football formats, getting an additional boost in PPR leagues.