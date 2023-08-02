 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rams WR Cooper Kupp has MRI on injured hamstring, could miss a few weeks of practice

Kupp is expected to be ready for Week 1.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Los Angeles Rams Offseason Workout
Head coach Sean McVay runs a drill alongside wide receiver Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams during mini-camp at California Lutheran University on June 13, 2023 in Thousand Oaks, California.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a hamstring injury in practice Tuesday, forcing the star to leave the field early with trainers. According to Adam Schefter, Kupp got a MRI on the hamstring and the team is taking a cautious approach. Sources told Schefter the wide receiver should be back in a few weeks for scrimmages, so he’s expected to make a full recovery in time for Week 1.

Kupp is one of the most dynamic receivers in the league when healthy, something everyone saw during the 2021 seasons. He set records for yards and receptions during the campaign, including the playoffs. He had 22 receiving touchdowns, which was only behind Randy Moss with the 2007 Patriots. He joined Jerry Rice, Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones as the only players to average 115 receiving yards per game during the entire season.

Last season, Kupp dealt with several injuries and also didn’t have Matthew Stafford under center consistently. That led to a down season by his standards, but he still averaged 8.3 catches and 90.2 yards per contest. Despite this injury, Kupp is a clear WR1 in fantasy football formats, getting an additional boost in PPR leagues.

