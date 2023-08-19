Packers, Patriots preseason game suspended after big hit to Pats CB Isaiah Bolden

Update: Bolden has feeling in all of his extremities and has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation, per Adam Schefter.

Saturday’s preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers has been suspended. With about 10:30 left in the fourth quarter, cornerback Isaiah Bolden appeared to take a hit to the head from a teammate and stayed down on the field. He needed to be stretchered off. The two teams then came to a mutual agreement that play be suspended. With it being the preseason, the game is over with the Patriots up 21-17.

Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight's game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers has been suspended. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2023

Entire Patriots team came together on the field as rookie CB Isaiah Bolden remained down following a play in which he appeared to take a hit to the head from a teammate on a completed pass.



Bolden is being carted off the field on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/t3EztMJN1X — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 20, 2023

The Patriots took the 21-17 lead at the end of the third quarter. Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe had a six-yard scramble for a score, adding to the touchdowns from Rhamondre Stevenson and Kayshon Boutte earlier in the game. Green Bay scored two touchdowns on the night. A 19-yard connection from Jordan Love to Jayden Reed and an 8-yard run by Patrick Taylor. Anders Carlson hit a 52-yard field goal right before halftime.

If you had placed a bet on this game, there’s no word yet on how it will be handled.