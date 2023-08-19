 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane carted to locker room in preseason Week 2 vs. Texans

Dolphins RB De’Von Achane was carted to the locker room in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
De’Von Achane #28 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter in a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Update: Achane suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason game against Houston, per head coach Mike McDaniel. There was no timetable provided, but we’ll get a clearer picture on Achane’s situation in the coming days.

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane has been carted to the locker room. The Dolphins are currently taking on the Houston Texans in the teams’ second game of the NFL preseason.

Before the injury, Achane had a solid game. He had six carries for 27 yards and hadn’t been targeted in the passing game. He is expected to be somewhat involved in the running back committee of Raheem Mostert, and Jeff Wilson Jr. Salvon Ahmed is making a strong case to be the fourth-running back if Miami chooses to roster four. Achane was serving as the team’s kick returned and tallied 29 yards on two kick returns.

More From DraftKings Network