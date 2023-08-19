Dolphins RB De’Von Achane carted to locker room in preseason Week 2 vs. Texans

Update: Achane suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason game against Houston, per head coach Mike McDaniel. There was no timetable provided, but we’ll get a clearer picture on Achane’s situation in the coming days.

Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel said De'Von Achane injured his shoulder vs. the Texans today. https://t.co/4pKFpHXElr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2023

Miami Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane has been carted to the locker room. The Dolphins are currently taking on the Houston Texans in the teams’ second game of the NFL preseason.

Dolphins’ rookie RB De’Von Achane was carted off the field and to the locker room. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 19, 2023

Before the injury, Achane had a solid game. He had six carries for 27 yards and hadn’t been targeted in the passing game. He is expected to be somewhat involved in the running back committee of Raheem Mostert, and Jeff Wilson Jr. Salvon Ahmed is making a strong case to be the fourth-running back if Miami chooses to roster four. Achane was serving as the team’s kick returned and tallied 29 yards on two kick returns.