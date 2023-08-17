Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown dealing with a minor ankle injury

On Wednesday, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Cambell said that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is dealing with a minor ankle injury. It is expected to sideline him through the weekend, meaning he will miss the team’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 19. Teammate Jameson Williams is also out for the game with a hamstring injury, leaving Marvin Jones Jr., Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond as the team’s top wide receivers.

St. Brown was a fourth round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He brought in 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. Last year, St. Brown improved on his solid start catching 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns over 16 games. St. Brown is the unquestioned WR1 for Detroit, and the team is likely holding him out of action as a precaution for this ankle injury. With the preseason shortened to three games for most teams, the next time we may see St. Brown suit up could be in the regular season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7.