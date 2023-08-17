Report: Lions WR Jameson Williams out the rest of the preseason with hamstring injury

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is expected to miss the rest of the preseason due to a hamstring injury, per Adam Schefter. Williams also has a six-game suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy, so he won’t be back on the field until mid-October. Detroit will look to rely on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Marvin Jones Jr. and Josh Reynolds while Williams is away from the team.

Williams was drafted with the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was coming off a torn ACL in that year’s national championship game, so he missed the beginning of his rookie year. Williams could only suit up and play in six games but was largely considered a non-factor. He finished with only one reception on nine targets. It was an impressive route and resulted in a 41-yard touchdown, showing his potential. Williams will look at recovering from his hamstring injury before parking it on the sidelines until his suspension ends after Week 6.