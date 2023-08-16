Vikings WR Jordan Addison in concussion protocol, out for Saturday’s game vs. Titans

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison isn’t practicing on Wednesday due to concussion symptoms. Addison is in the concussion protocol and could return next Monday if he continues to progress. This does mean that the rookie wideout will miss the team’s preseason game on Saturday, August 19, against the Tennessee Titans.

Jordan Addison didn’t practice today. Kevin O’Connell says he had some very light symptoms from a play the other day and is in the concussion protocol but could be back as soon as Monday. — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 16, 2023

Addison was selected 23rd overall by the Vikings in the 2023 NFL Draft. He spent the first two years of his college career playing for the University of Pittsburgh. Addison broke out in his sophomore year with 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. After quarterback Kenny Pickett declared for that year’s NFL draft, Addison transferred to the University of Southern California. In his final collegiate season, he had 875 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions in 11 games.

Addison is expected to be the WR2 for Minnesota this season. He will play behind star Justin Jefferson but should see a solid workload in the passing game. Addison brought in one of his three targets for 22 yards in the team’s preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks.