Titans WR Treylon Burks carted off field after suffering knee injury

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks injured his knee during Wednesday’s training camp practice, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport. He came down with a touchdown grab but was limping while getting up off the ground. He was able to walk off with trainers who were holding his left knee, and then he was carted to the locker room.

Burks was drafted 18th overall by Tennessee in the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he played in 11 games and tallied 444 yards and a touchdown on 33 receptions. While the stats didn’t jump off the page, Burks was known for making physically impressive plays demonstrating what the Titans saw in him.

Tennessee traded away star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles and drafted Burks as his replacement. In an offense with few pass-catching threats, he struggled. The Titans signed free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason to give quarterback Ryan Tannehill another reliable option and take some pressure off of Burks. With this injury, Hopkins will assume the WR1 role and the team will count on Kyle Philips and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to step up.