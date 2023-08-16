Bucs WR Russell Gage carted off at practice, will miss 2023 season with knee injury

Update: Gage is expected to miss the entirety of the 2023 season due to the injury, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Source: #Bucs WR Russell Gage will miss the 2023 season with the knee injury suffered today vs. the Jets. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 16, 2023

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was carted off the field due to a non-contact knee injury. Gage was reportedly emotional heading to the locker room for testing, and the injury is considered “pretty serious,” per head coach Todd Bowles. He was expected to be the team’s third wide receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and now is hoping the diagnosis is better than initially expected.

Gage was a sixth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the four seasons of his career with the Falcons. Gage walked in free agency and sought a fresh start by joining the divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first season with the Bucs, he played in 13 games and had 426 yards and five touchdowns on 51 receptions. Expectations were high for him to help out new quarterback Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask, but now Gage will set his sights on rehabbing and being ready for 2024.