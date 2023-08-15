Broncos RB Javonte Williams expected to play in Saturday’s preseason game vs. 49ers

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on Tuesday that he expected running back Javonte Williams to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Williams has been recovering from a torn ACL that was suffered last October. With no Williams last week, Denver relied on Samaje Perine and Tyler Badie to lead the run game.

Williams was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in all 17 games that season and tallied 903 yards and four touchdowns on 203 carries. Williams added 316 yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions.

Melvin Gordon lost a handle on the starting gig with Williams's progress with the team. Despite coming off a torn ACL, Williams is expected to be the Broncos’ lead running back this season. He will help to add another reliable option to the Russell Wilson-led offense that looks to turn in a much better campaign than a disappointing 2022.