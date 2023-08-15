Jets RB Breece Hall activated off PUP list, practicing Tuesday

New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been activated off the PUP list and has joined the team at training camp practice. Hall was expected to be the incumbent starter for the new-look Jets offense, but the team signed free agent RB Dalvin Cook on Monday. Hall will now compete for touches and look to complement Cook in what will likely be a running back committee.

Breece Hall downplayed today’s return to practice, saying it was a light day and that he has bigger things to accomplish. Says he’s confident about Week 1, but stopped short of saying he’s a sure thing. Wants to take it day by day. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 15, 2023

Hall was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Midway through his rookie season, he suffered a torn ACL against the Denver Broncos. He had 80 carries for 463 yards and four touchdowns through seven games. Hall added 218 yards and another score on 19 receptions.

Hall and Cook will likely lead the backfield, which calls into question the fates of Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and the rookie Israel Abanikanda. Each of them is on a cheap contract, so they could be retained, but if the focal point of the run game is split between Hall and Cook, Carter and Knight have two more preseason games to prove they deserve a roster spot.