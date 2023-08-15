Report: Chiefs WR Justyn Ross suffers leg injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was carted off the field at Tuesday’s training camp practice. He is dealing with a leg injury, per Adam Teicher. Ross is playing in his second season with the team after being an undrafted free agent a year ago. He suffered an injury in the preseason, and the ensuing foot surgery caused him to miss the entire season.

The expectations were high for Ross to take the field finally. Kansas City has a dominant quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and tight end, Travis Kelce, but their wide receiver corps hasn’t measured up. After trading away Tyreek Hill before last season, the team allowed JuJu Smith-Schuster to walk in free agency. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore were expected to be the next men up to become the pass-catching options for Mahomes. Ross has his work cut out for him, with rookie Rashee Rice also on the roster. The initial injury diagnosis is that the injury isn’t considered serious, but more testing will be completed.