Report: Saints RB Kendre Miller suffers knee sprain in preseason, expected to be ready for Week 1

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller was injured in Sunday’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The rookie reportedly suffered a knee sprain, and will not require surgery. His readiness for Week 1 is undetermined, but the Saints are optimistic, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Tests confirmed #Saints RB Kendre Miller suffered a knee sprain in Sunday's preseason win over the #Chiefs, per source. No surgery. He'll likely miss a little time, but optimism the third-round pick will be ready Week 1. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 14, 2023

The Saints selected Miller out of TCU in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He is listed behind Alvin Kamara, who is suspended for the first three games of the season, and Jamaal Williams on the depth chart. In his 2022 season at TCU, Miller was a key piece in the Horned Frogs’ path to the national championship game, adding up 1,399 rushing yards and finding the end zone 17 times throughout the season.

In the preseason game against the Chiefs, Miller had four carries for five yards before getting injured. The Saints face the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.