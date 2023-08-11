Bengals QB Joe Burrow moving well on injured calf ahead of preseason game [VIDEO]

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was on the field running ahead of Friday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The starters aren’t expected to play, and Burrow is still recovering from a strained calf suffered at the end of July. The video is promising, though, as the initial return timeline was said to be a few weeks, and it looks like if he feels good, Burrow may be able to suit up next week for the Atlanta Falcons if all goes well.

Joe Burrow is on the field running and was throwing a bit earlier. Starters are not expected to play tonight but positive news seeing this before the rest of the team comes out to warm up. pic.twitter.com/p9vN1ipVI8 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 11, 2023

Burrow is heading into his fourth career season. Last year he played in 16 games and threw for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Burrow led Cincinnati to yet another AFC Championship Game, but could not take down the eventual Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Burrow is sidelined with his injury, quarterback reps have been split between Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning. Siemian has been in the league since 2015 and spent last season as the backup quarterback of the Chicago Bears. Browning is a rookie out of Washington that should get some playing time in the preseason to see if he can crack the regular season roster or practice squad for the Bengals.