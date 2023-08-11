Browns WR Elijah Moore suffers rib injury in preseason Week 1 vs. Commanders

Update: Moore was being evaluated for a rib injury. He got X-rays in the locker room, but they came back negative. This is seemingly good news, and Moore likely will return whenever the pain subsides.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is headed to the locker room, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter. Moore was evaluated in the medical tent but will need further testing. There hasn’t been any word about what potential injury they are looking at, but Moore’s impressive night may come to an early end.

Before the injury, Moore had shown off his versatility. He brought in his lone target for six yards but picked up 18 yards on a rush after lining up in the backfield. Moore set up as the running back on multiple plays, and it could speak to how Cleveland intends to use him this year.

Moore is heading into his third career season. He was drafted out of Ole Miss with the 34th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Moore played in a total of 27 games with the Jets, totaling 984 yards and six touchdowns on 80 receptions. He had a falling out with the team after being upset at how he was being utilized in the offense in 2022. As a result, Moore was traded to the Browns on March 22 of this year.