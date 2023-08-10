Report: 49ers TE George Kittle missing practice due to adductor strain

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is dealing with an adductor strain and missed practice on Thursday, per Eric Branch. The severity of the strain is unknown, but it is likely that since Kittle didn’t practice, he will likely be held out of the team’s first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, August 13 for extra rest.

Kittle is heading into his seventh career season. He was a fifth round draft pick in 2017 and wasted little time cementing himself among the top tight ends in the league. His best season came in 2018 when he played in 16 games and brought in 88 receptions for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns. Last year, Kittle tallied 765 yards and 11 touchdowns on 60 receptions over 15 games.

Despite not having the longest career, Kittle turns 30 this season. Questions will soon arise on when he could look at hanging up his cleats. Whether to address that possibility or just improve the roster, San Francisco drafted rookie Cameron Latu in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. For now, though, the 49ers hope the adductor strain sidelines him just the expected week, and he can be ready for the regular season.