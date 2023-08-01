 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals backup RB Trayveon Williams carted off practice field with right lower leg injury

The Bengals await word on the extent of the injury to one of their key offensive reserves.

By David Fucillo
Trayveon Williams #32 of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams was carted off the field from practice on Tuesday with a right lower leg injury. Reporter Joe Danneman was the first to reporter it and Kelsey Conway followed with a report that the trainers appeared to be looking at Williams’ ankle.

Williams is competing to serve as a complement to starter Joe Mixon. Williams and Chase Brown have been competing for the role in the early days of training camp. Williams joined the Bengals in 2019 while Brown is a rookie looking to work his way into the offense.

Neither holds starting value in fantasy football, but both came into training camp as potential handcuffs to Mixon if the starter were to get hurt. If Williams misses extended time, Brown gets a bump in value as a reserve option. If Williams is able to return before the end of training camp, he likely retains a slight edge over Brown in the race for the backup role.

