Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III to miss time with groin injury, Zach Charbonnet out indefinitely

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shared with the media on Saturday that running back Kenneth Walker III is dealing with a groin injury and will be out for an unspecified amount of time. Walker has missed three straight days of practice during training camp and could be out for “a while” as his head coach described it. Carroll shared even more bad news for the team’s backfield as rookie Zach Charbonnet will be out indefinitely due to a shoulder injury.

This is not encouraging news for the Seahawks, who have seen their running back room decimated by injuries in recent years. Walker is coming off an excellent rookie campaign in 2022, where he broke off 1,050 rushing yards and nine touchdowns through 15 games of action. He finished the year as the 15th ranked fantasy football running back and currently RB14 in average draft position for this season. Meanwhile, Charbonnet enters the fray as a second-round pick and was poised to fight for the backup role right out the gate.

It remains to be seen when both tailbacks will be able to get back out onto the field. Should their respective injuries carry into the regular season, DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh will most likely split carries.