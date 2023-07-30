Jets WR Garrett Wilson dealing with a low ankle sprain

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been diagnosed with a low ankle sprain, per Head Coach Robert Saleh. Wilson suffered the injury early in training camp and the team is being cautious with his recovery. With over a month to go until the regular season, there isn’t much rush in forcing him back onto the field until he is fully healed.

Saleh said Garrett Wilson has a low ankle sprain. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) July 30, 2023

Wilson is the reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year. He played in all 17 regular season games as a rookie, bringing in 83 of his 147 targets for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. Expectations are high for Wilson as second-year wide receivers are known to take a step forward in their proverbial sophomore season. Not only that but Wilson is expected to have veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center as opposed to the Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White, and Chris Streveler rotation from a year ago.

New York is set to make its preseason debut against the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 Hall of Fame Game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 3 with the game airing on both NBC and Peacock. The Jets will also face the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Giants before beginning the regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, September 11.