Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey injures knee, carted off field during practice

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey appears to have suffered a knee injury as he was carted off the field during practice on Thursday, per Cameron Wolfe. He was defending against wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and trainers focused on his left knee after he went down. Ramsey was acquired by the Dolphins in the offseason and was expected to line up across Xavien Howard to give Miami one of the best secondary units in the league.

Ramsey was the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was with them for two and a half years before a midseason trade in 2019 sent him to the Los Angeles Rams for two first-round picks. Ramsey excelled for the Rams over the last three and a half seasons and has developed into one of the best shutdown corners in the league. After being unhappy with his contract situation, Ramsey was traded to Miami this offseason for a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

Ramsey has played in 108 career games and has totaled 452 tackles, two sacks, seven forced fumbles and 19 interceptions. The Dolphins picked him up at the perfect time, as he is coming off the best season of his career. Ramsey played in all 17 games last year and had 88 tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles and four interceptions, with all of his marks either staying or setting career highs.

Ramsey will likely get medical tests this afternoon to determine how severe of an injury he suffered. Meanwhile, rookie Cam Smith and Kader Kohou are the most likely to try and pick up the slack and slot in for the starter.