Jets WR Garrett Wilson injures ankle during training camp practice

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson suffered an ankle injury during Thursday’s practice, per Dov Kleiman. He limped to the team’s locker room and is considered done for the day. Wilson will undergo tests this afternoon, but early reports suggest it is a sprained ankle. The Jets are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in this year’s Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 3.

Wilson is going into the second season of his career after being drafted 10th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in all 17 games last year, bringing in 83 of his 147 targets for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. Wilson dealt with a revolving door at quarterback between Joe Flacco, Mike White, Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler, all seeing time under center. Expectations for him are high not only to take a step forward as a second-year player but along with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.