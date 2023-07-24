 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Bills RB Nyheim Hines expected to miss entire 2023 NFL season

The pass-catching back suffered a major knee injury while off-site during training camp and is out for the entire season. We go over the fantasy football impact.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Nyheim Hines of the Buffalo Bills warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills RB Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the entire 2023 NFL season after suffering a knee injury while off-site during training camp, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Bills acquired Hines from the Indianapolis Colts before the trade deadline last season. He was used scarcely in 2022, even after going to Buffalo. Hines had 24 carries for 33 yards and one TD while posting 30 catches for 241 yards and one TD.

