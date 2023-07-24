Report: Bills RB Nyheim Hines expected to miss entire 2023 NFL season

Buffalo Bills RB Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the entire 2023 NFL season after suffering a knee injury while off-site during training camp, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Bills acquired Hines from the Indianapolis Colts before the trade deadline last season. He was used scarcely in 2022, even after going to Buffalo. Hines had 24 carries for 33 yards and one TD while posting 30 catches for 241 yards and one TD.